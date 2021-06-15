Massena Central School hosting free summer meal program for all students

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — All students in the Massena Central School District are eligible for a free meal program.

The Massena Central School District has announced that it will once again host its Summer Meal Program. This meal program is free for all students and will provide several options for students.

This will include a summer meal pack and hot breakfasts and lunches.

The summer meal bags will provide seven-day food bags for children ages two to 18 year old. These bags can be picked at at the Massena High School Cafeteria on Monday’s from 11 a.m. to noon. Summer meal bags can be picked up by a parent or guardian.

Hot breakfast’s and lunches will be available to children ages two to 18 years old, Mondays through Friday at the Massena High School Cafeteria. Breakfast will be available from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Both free summer meal programs will begin on Tuesday, June 6, 2021.