Massena Chamber temporarily closing due to lack of funding related to coronavirus epidemic

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Massena Chamber of Commerce is temporarily closing due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The Chamber stated the following in an email:

“Small business throughout our community have experienced a great financial impact as a result of the mandated closures. These unfortunate circumstances endured have also placed a financial strain on the Massena Chamber. In addition, the Town and Village have just announced that they will be drastically reducing our funding, which is critical financial support for continued operations.” Executive Director Nathan Lashomb and The Massena Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

The Massena Chamber is organized as a 501(c)6 non-profit organization and is not eligible for the stimulus money available to other 501(c)3 non-profit organizations and small businesses.

The organization stated in the email that they will continue to provide services to the best of their capacity. With the assistance of volunteer board members, their website and social media will still be operating and providing local information to the public as it becomes available.

