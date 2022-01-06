MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Massena Tax Office is now closed to the public.

Town of Massena Taxes and Assessments Receive Taya Pryce announced on January 5, that the office window designated for accepting 2022 Town and County tax payments, located in Massena Town Hall, has been temporarily closed.

According to Pryce, this change is a strategy to reduce foot traffic within Town Hall. Pryce confirmed that the 2022 Massena Town and County Taxes will now only be accepted by check or money order.

These tax payments may be mailed to the Town at 60 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662, or may be placed in the Town’s Night Dropbox located in front of the Town Hall. Envelopes will also be available at the front of Massena Townhall.

Additionally, no cash payments will be accepted until the office reopens. Tax bills can also be paid online electronically.

This closure went into effect immediately on January 5. A reopening date has yet to be announced.