U.S. Coast Guard boat on the St. Lawrence River (WWTI/Isabella Colello)

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local Coast Guard unit is set to relocate to the Fort Drum military base.

U.S. Coast Guard has planned to relocate a Marine Safety Detachment from Massena to Fort Drum, according to a press release from the Coast Guard Great Lakes Public Affairs.

This specific detachment is a subunit of Coast Guard Sector Buffalo and consists of 10 Coast Guard positions.

The unit’s area of responsibility extends south from the St. Lawrence River International Bridge, along the U.S.-Canada border to Henderson Harbor, New York. It also extends 3.25 miles east from the international board.

Responsibilities of the Marine Safety Detachment include pollution response, marine casualty investigations, marine event permitting, ballast water regulatory reviews and more.

According to Public Affairs, the relocation to Fort Drum would place it closer to other military units, increase the availability of shared support services and provide a more centralized location.

The U.S. Coast Guard has opened a public comment period regarding the relocation. Members of the public can submit written comments and related material through July 1, 2023. Comments should be sent to D9planning@uscg.mil.