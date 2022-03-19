MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The town of Massena will be holding a public meeting to discuss whether the town should extend the moratorium on cryptocurrency mining operations.

Previously, the Power Authority and Massena Electric both put moratoriums on granting energy deals to cryptocurrency companies in 2018. The moratorium was sparked when Blockchain Industries was set to employ 500 people in Massena through its cryptocurrency operations and a call center.

The New York Power Authority did not grant the business a deal on power which also contributed to the company pulling the plug on its plans to set up shop in St. Lawrence County.

The town will discuss extending the moratorium on cryptocurrency mining operations at a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27. The meeting will be held in the Massena Town Hall at60 Main Street in Massena, New York.

A copy of the draft local law is available for public inspection at the office of the Massena Town Clerk for the public to review.