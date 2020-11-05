Massena elementary school student tests positive for coronavirus, school switches to remote instruction

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Massena Central School District is providing the community with an update regarding the coronavirus.

Massena Central School District announced early in the morning on November 5, 2020 that a student at the Madison Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus. Following this announcement, the District has made the decision to switch the elementary school to remote instruction through the end of the week.

According to the District Superintendent Pat Brady, MCSD is working with St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health to perform contact tracing.

The positive COVID-19 test reported on November 5 marks the 13 case of coronavirus within the Massena Central School District. Previously, eight students and four staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

