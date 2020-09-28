Massena grades 3-8 to return for in-person instruction starting Tuesday

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Massena Central School District will bring students back to campus after starting the school district with remote-learning.

The District announced their phased reopening schedule, allowing a portion of students to return for in-person learning starting on September 29. Massena students in grades three through eight will be permitted to attend on the decided date.

Massena Central School District made the decision prior to the start of the 2020-2021 school year to start completely remote. This was following a spike in COVID-19 cases within the Massena community.

The district also detailed updates for high school students. MCSD stated the following:

Though the infection rate has declined overall in the County and in Massena since 9/8 we continue to see cases among our high school students. If these students had been in school for in-person instruction, there is a strong possibility we would have had to go all-remote at that level. Accordingly, we will wait another week to decide about reopening for in-person instruction with our Grade 9-12 students

Previously, during the week of September 21, 2020, students in off campus special education programs and those within the 12:1:1 programs were welcomed back to campus.

Massena stated that there is a possibility for these students to return on October 6, 2020.

The District also announced that an update on interscholastic sports will be released soon.

