Massena High School moves to remote learning following 3 new COVID-19 cases

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Massena Central School District has provided an update following a positive COVID-19 among their staff.

Massena’s High School will officially switch to online learning following two students testing positive for the coronavirus, and one student at the J. William Leary Junior High School testing positive. According to the District, following contact tracing, there were a “greater number of staff contacts than originally identified,” which are now under quarantine.

MCSD stated that the High School will switch to remote instruction on November 12 and remain virtual through November 20, 2020. This switch will include both Career and Technical students who attend programs in Norwood.

The J. William Leary Junior High School previously switch to remote learning on November 10, 2020 following a staff testing positive for the coronavirus.

As of November 12, 2020, the Massena Central School District has confirmed 17 positive cases of COVID-19. Twelve of these are among students, and five of these are among teachers and staff.

