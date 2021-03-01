Massena High School pivots to remote learning due to new COVID-19 cases

Massena Central School District

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Massena High School switched to remote learning Monday due to new COVID-19 cases.

Massena Central School District Administration announced on Sunday night that two students tested positive for the coronavirus. Both students attend Massena High School.

According to Massena Administration, the High School then switched to remote instruction based on the number of contacts needing to quarantine.

The High School is set to follow remote instruction through Wednesday March 3, 2021.

COVID-19 data below represents cases in the Massena Central School District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Student COVID-19 casesTeacher/ staff COVID-19 casesTotal
Jefferson Elementary School325
Madison Elementary School13417
Nightengale Elementary School729
J. William Leary Junior High School12820
Massena High School381149
Total100

