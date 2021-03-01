Massena High School pivots to remote learning due to new COVID-19 cases

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Massena High School switched to remote learning Monday due to new COVID-19 cases.

Massena Central School District Administration announced on Sunday night that two students tested positive for the coronavirus. Both students attend Massena High School.

According to Massena Administration, the High School then switched to remote instruction based on the number of contacts needing to quarantine.

The High School is set to follow remote instruction through Wednesday March 3, 2021.

COVID-19 data below represents cases in the Massena Central School District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.