MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country has been named the winner of this year’s Congressional Art Competition.

Massena Central High School 11th grader Reese Dow has won the Congressional Art Competition for New York’s 21st District for her piece titled “Altered.”

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 and is held each spring by the Congressional Institute. Students submit entries to their representative’s office.

Winners are chosen by a panel of district arts and are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington D.C.

Reese’s piece will be on display in Washington D.C. alongside the winners from each Congressional district for one year.