Massena Hospital alerts patients of third-party administrator data breach

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health system has alerted patients of Massena Hospital of a data breach through a third-party administrator.

According to St. Lawrence Health, Massena Hospital was notified on April 5, that CaptureRx experienced a data breach in early February 2021. SLHS stated that this breach may have impacted limited protected health information of individuals whose information was provided to CaptureRx to assist with 340B processing.

CaptureRX is a Third Party Administrator that provides compliance and services to Massena Hospital for its 340B eligible prescriptions. The 340B Program allows eligible health care providers who serve low-income patients to purchase medications at a discounted rate.

St. Lawrence Health System added that CaptureRx recently became aware of unusual activity and immediately began an investigation. This investigation determined that certain files were accessed on February 6, 2021 without authorization.

On or around March 19, 2021, CaptureRx confirmed some information for Massena Hospital patients was present in the relevant files.

SLHS stated that the confirmed data breach included limited data on 1,897 Massena Hospital patients. Each impacted individuals will be notified individually by CaptureRx.

However, the Health System confirmed that to date, CaptureRx is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of PHI as a result of this incident.

Affected patients are encouraged to remain alert against incidents of identity theft and fraud, review account statements and explanation of benefit forms and monitor free credit reports for suspicious activity.

More on the incident can be read on the CaptureRx website. Impacted patients will receive a letter in the mail.

This information was released by the St. Lawrence Health System on May 27, 2021.