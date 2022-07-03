MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Massena Hospital announced that Benson Kelly, MD has been named the 2021/2022 Community Service Award recipient.

According to the hospital, the award was developed to honor outstanding persons or organizations who are making extraordinary contributions to the community through their time, actions, talents and dedication outside any volunteer work done for their employer.

The unanimous decision to honor Kelly was made by the hospital’s Board of Directors and management team. The hospital stated that Kelly was chosen for serving as a role model, exemplifying compassion and service while continuously striving to make the community a healthier safer environment.

Kelly was presented with the award at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30 at the Tribe’s Health Clinic, located at 404 State Route 37 in Akwesasne.