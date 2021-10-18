Massena Hospital offering more nuclear medicine scans

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents now have the opportunity to have nuclear medicine scans completed through St. Lawrence Health at any time throughout the week.

According to Hopkins Medicine, nuclear medicine scans can help assess and diagnose various conditions such as tumors, infections, hematomas, organ enlargement, or cysts. They can also be used to assess organ function and blood circulation, making them a critical resource to keep residents safe.

Massena Hospital announced on October 15 that they are accepting appointments for the scans Monday through Friday. Nuclear Medicine Technologist Misty Lazare, RT (R)(M)(N), is now overseeing the specialized area of imaging at the hospital. She assured patients that the scan is nothing to be nervous about.

“Some people are nervous when they hear they are having a nuclear test,” Lazare said. “The procedure is very safe, and the low dose of radioactive tracer they receive has the radiation equivalent to a standard diagnostic x-ray.”

According to the St. Lawrence Health, the tracers that are used lose their radioactivity and pass out of the body fairly quickly. They also said that there are generally no side effects from the tracers, and patients typically return to their normal activities immediately after the scan.

More information can be found on the St. Lawrence Health website.