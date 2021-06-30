Massena International Airport awarded over $1M in DOT funding

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Massena’s airport has received significant federal funding.

The United States Department of Transportation has awarded the Massena International Airport a $1,785,871 grant.

This funding will specifically be used to rehabilitate the airport’s apron.

The grant was announced by local Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. The Congresswoman claimed this will help support North Country tourism and infrastructure.

“I am proud to return over $1 million in taxpayer dollars back to the district in the form of this important grant,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Our local airports are a critical component of North Country infrastructure and tourism. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact this funding will have on economic growth in the region.”

The Massena International Airport was also previously awarded funding from the DOT in August 2020 for taxiway and lighting rehabilitation.

Massena’s latest funding award was announced on June 29, 2021.