MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Massena Little League must replace its concession stand and equipment building after a fire destroyed the two-story building over the weekend.

The building at Leo Lashomb Field housed the concession stand and all pieces of baseball equipment owned by the Massena Little League. The unit also stored tractors, pitching machines, old uniforms and trophies.

This building has served Massena Little League for years and held countless memories for generations for players.

League officials have started a GoFundMe page in order to help with the cost of rebuilding. The fundraiser is currently at over $8,000 of the $100,000 target.