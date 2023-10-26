MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – It will be “Play Ball” for Massena baseball players in the spring.

Massena Little League announced in a Facebook post that has raised over $75,000 to help replace the shed and equipment that was lost in a fire on August 27. The blaze burned down the storage unit holding all the equipment and trophies at the field. The league’s concession stand was also a part of the structure.

A Facebook post on the group’s page, said that $27,000 of the money has used to purchase new equipment that will help the league’s teams. The gear will be for T-ball through the most senior levels of play.

The remaining funds will be used to construct a new equipment building and concession stand, to purchase appliances and supplies for the stand and to purchase a tractor and other field equipment.