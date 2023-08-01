MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Massena man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing three cats with a hammer.

New York State Police charged 28-year-old Edward Briel with aggravated cruelty to animals. Troopers responded to State Highway 37 in the town of Louisville after 5 p.m. Monday, July 31 for an animal complaint.

An investigation found that Briel allegedly took the victim’s three cats and struck them with a hammer. Two of the cats were deceased while a third was taken to Java Veterinarian Clinic. However, due to the severity of the injuries the cat had to be euthanized.

Briel was arrested and transported to the state police barracks in Massena for processing. He was arraigned in the town of Norfolk Court where he was released on his own recognizances.