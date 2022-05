MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Massena Police Detectives have arrested a man on several charges, including arson.

Police charged 24-year-old Jarrod Oshier on May 31 with Arson in the First Degree, Burglary in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in both the First and Second degrees.

According to the Massena Police Department, these charges stem from a residential arson investigation in the Village of Massena.

The Police Department confirmed that no additional details will be provided at this time.