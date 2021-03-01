Massena man charged for stealing over $1.4K in items from Malone Wal-Mart

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Massena man has been arrested and charged for stealing merchandise valued significantly high from a Wal-Mart.

New York State Police reported that Brian D. Laprade, 31, of Massena was arrested and charged following the report of a larceny at the Wal-Mart in Malone on February 27, 2021.

According to State Police, Laprade stole merchandise valued at over $1,400 which consisted of three heated jackets, a Gotrax electric scooter, a Shark Robot vacuum ad a Bissell Crosswave cordless floor cleaner. When approached by store employees, Laprade fled in a vehicle that was stopped by New York State Troopers.

On the scene, Laprade was also found in possession of other stolen property from another retailed in the village of Malone. NYSP also confirmed that he was found to be operating with a suspended license.

Laprade was charged with Grand Larcency in the Fourth Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree.

State Police confirmed that he was then turned over to the Malone Police Department for further investigation of the stolen property.