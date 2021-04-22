Massena man charged over 30 times for rape, assault, strangulation

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Massena man has been charged and imprisoned following an investigation.

The Massena Police Department has confirmed the arrest and charges of Media J. Provost, 35, of Massena, New York. This is following an investigation that began following a complaint reported to the MPD on December 15, 2021.

According to Massena Police, Provost was charged with the following:

Nine counts of Reckless Endangerment in the first degree

Three counts of Menacing in the second degree

Six counts of Criminal Sex Act in the first degree

Three counts of Assault in the second degree

Three counts of Sex Abuse in the first degree

Nine counts of Unlawful Imprisonment

Three counts of Rape in the first degree

Six counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Three counts of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

Three counts of Strangulation

Provost was arraigned before Judge Brown and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash bail and $50,000 bond.

Massena Police Detectives were assisted by the Department of Homeland Security.