STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Massena is facing felony charges after being involved in a domestic incident in the Town of Stockholm.

According to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they received a complaint of a domestic incident that occurred on March 19. Deputy Jones discovered during an investigation into the incident that 37-year-old Travis A. Green allegedly violated a Stay Away Order of Protection on two separate dates.

While attempting to arrest Green on March 20, Green resisted and fled on foot. As a result, a warrant was issued by the Potsdam Town Court and SLC Court.

SLC Sheriff’s Deputies located Green on April 11. He was charged with two counts of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, two counts of Aggravated Family Offense, Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, and Resisting Arrest.

On April 11 Green was taken into custody and arraigned in the Potsdam Town Court. He was held without bail pending further court proceedings.