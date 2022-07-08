MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Information has been confirmed regarding an arson in Massena.

According to the Massena Police Department, resident Shane M. Dishaw, age 43 was charged with four counts of Arson in the Second Degree on July 7 following an arson investigation in the Village.

Dishaw was also charged with four counts of Attempted Assault in the First Degree, four counts of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police confirmed that Dishaw was arraigned following his arrest and sent to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail.