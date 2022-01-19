MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man in Massena has been arrested on fraud charges.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed charges for Mark J. Buffham of Massena regarding a fraud scheme.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Buffham collected payment from one or more persons in excess of $1,000 and did not complete the work he promised.

Subsequently, Buffham was charged with Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, Property Greater than $1,000. Buffhan was processed and released to appear in Potsdam Town Court at a later date.