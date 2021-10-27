Massena man charged with larceny after reports of missing jet ski

PIERREPONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from St. Lawrence County was arrested and charged on Tuesday after an incident that took place in early October.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher T. Dalton, of Massena was arrested on October 26 in connection to a complaint of a stolen jet ski in the Town of Pierrepont.

Deputies stated that Dalton is accused of taking a jet ski from the address without the owner’s knowledge or consent. This incident occurred on October 6, 2021.

Subsequently, Dalton was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, with is a class E felony. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charge at a later date in Pierrepont Town Court.