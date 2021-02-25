Massena man charged with rape and incest

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Massena has been arrested and received charges involving a rape incident.

The Massena Police Department Detectives confirmed that Paul J. Mathous, 35, of Massena, New York was arrested on February 24.

According to the Department, Mathous is a previously convicted level two sex offender was charged on Wednesday with Rape in the Third Degree, Incest in the Third Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Mathous was arraigned in Massena Court and committed to the St. Lawrence County Correctional facility fending further actions.

