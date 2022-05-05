MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A suspect has been charged again following an attempted robbery back in December 2021.

The Massena Police Department has charged 42-year-old Johnnie M. Eldridge with Attempted Robbery in the Third Degree, an “E” Felony on May 5.

This was a charge added from an incident on December 21, 2022, in the Village of Massena.

According to Massena Police, Eldridge was previously charged with Obstruction, an “A” Misdemeanor, Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, an “A” Misdemeanor and Assault in the Second Degree, of a Police Office, a “D” Felony.

Eldridge was arraigned in the Village of Massena Court and remanded back to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.