Massena man in custody after stabbing victim airlifted to Vermont hospital

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Massena man is in custody following a stabbing incident on Monday.

The Massena Police Department confirmed the arrest and charges of Dillon L. Richie, 28, of Massena, New York, following a reported Domestic Violence/ stabbing incident in the Village.

The victim was airlifted to University Medical Center in Vermont.

According to Massena PD, upon arrival Officers took Richie into custody and was charged by Detectives with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Richie was arraigned in Massena Court and committed to St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility pending further action.