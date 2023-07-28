CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Massena man who admitted to killing a SUNY Potsdam music major in February 2022 has been sentenced to a minimum 22 years to life on Friday, July 28.

Michal Snow was sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court for the murder of 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell of Patterson in Putnam County. The 32-year-old man shot Howell on College Park Road in the Village of Potsdam behind the Crane School of Music in the early evening on Friday, February 18 2022.

He was arrested on Saturday, February 19, 2022 after a raid on his apartment. Snow had pleaded guilty to second degree murder on Thursday, June 1.

Potsdam Village Police responded to a call of an unconscious woman and Howell was rushed to Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She was pronounced dead around 7 p.m. the same night in 2022.

Howell was a music student at the school and slated to graduate in May of 2022.