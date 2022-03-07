MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Charges are pending against a Massena man who exhibited a handgun, and stole multiple vehicles during a pursuit by police on March 6.

According to New York State Police, 51-year-old Raymond G. Caron III fired a gun into the air from his vehicle in Massena before crashing the vehicle on State Route 37 in Waddington. He then pointed the handgun at a passerby who had stopped to help him and stole an unattended truck.

Around 1:27 p.m. State police responded to the report of the stolen vehicle in Waddington. A Trooper spotted the stolen vehicle, which struck the patrol vehicle and then drove off on SR-37 towards Ogdensburg.

State Police initiated a pursuit and were able to disable the vehicle with a spike strip just outside of the city of Ogdensburg. The suspect ran away from the scene and stole a second vehicle.

An Ogdensburg Police Department unit joined the pursuit and made contact with the second stolen vehicle, which spun around and struck a State Police patrol vehicle head-on. Caron was transported to Claxton Hospital for treatment.

Charges against Caron are pending.