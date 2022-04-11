STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Massena was arrested on Criminal Contempt charges on Sunday.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office, on Sunday, April 10, patrols observed a vehicle allegedly being operated by 37-year-old Travis A. Green of Massena. The Sheriff’s Office said that Green was operating the vehicle without permission at a residence on Hatch Road in the Town of Stockholm.

Deputies also confirmed that the residence on Hatch Road belonged to a protected party in a Stay Away Order of Protection in which Green was listed as the defendant.

Due to these known reasonings, and because Deputies also said Green had numerous other warrants, Patrols made contact with the protected party who allowed Law Enforcement into the residence to look for Green.

Green was found hiding under a bed in an attempt to avoid apprehension. He was charged with Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree.

Deputies took Green into custody and transported him to the Sheriff’s Office where he was issued appearance tickets.

Green was then ultimately jailed on a St. Lawrence County Court Bench Warrant pending arraignment.