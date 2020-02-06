Massena, NY enters HGTV’s Hometown Takeover contest, hoping to win revitalization

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Residents of Massena banded together to produce a video for HGTV’s Hometown Takeover series showing why they believe Massena is the perfect town to receive this revitalization.

Massena is most well known for being a safe haven for immigrants from Quebec, Armenia, and Italy. Agriculture and a major St. Lawrence power project in the 1950s made Massena the center of Northern New York’s blue collar workforce at the time.

Tim Currier, the Mayor of Massena, as well as a life long resident, has been a public servant to the community for over thirty-one years. He says, “What makes Massena tailor made for this makeover is our history. We’ve transformed ourself many times.”

“Economic shifts and crisis have rolled through and hit our town really hard, and its people too. We are just trying to help save our jobs and our way of life too,” video producer Nathan L. says.

Mayor Currier also says, “Massena has been working really hard on community development. So we have trying to improve our neighborhoods, we have been trying to improve our downtown, we have been trying to take this community and make it the very best community that people can live in, work in and visit.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.