WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Village of Massena has invited the public to an informational meeting about the waterfront’s revitalization plan set for Monday, July 24 at the Massena Town Hall.

The meeting will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and provide an update on the planning process for the waterfront project. Village officials will also provide feedback on the plan.

Public input will have a direct impact on recommendations that will serve the community. Some of the proposed improvements include enhancements to Water Street Park, a riverwalk and improved fishing access.

This the third meeting on the subject of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan.