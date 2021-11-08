Massena organizations providing holiday food, gift assistance

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Massena Central School District provided residents with a list of local organizations that will be providing food and gift assistance throughout the fall and winter season.

The Massena Neighborhood Center is one of three organizations the district listed that will be providing resources for the public this holiday season. The Neighborhood Center will be providing residents with gift cards to purchase presents for school-age students, gifts for children 11-years-old and younger, five-day food boxes that will include a turkey, hats, mittens, and coats for children, and toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Those applying to receive the food and gift assistance must submit proof of income for everyone in the household for the last 30 days. Proof, applicant’s name, and phone number should be dropped in the CDP mailbox at 61 Beach Street #103 in Massena or emailed or faxed to the center. Once proof of income is submitted applications will take place over the phone. Applications will be accepted until November 24.

St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry will have full Christmas dinners, extra pantry food, assorted household items, three new gifts for each child, and one new book for each child available for families in need. Applicants must verify proof of residence, identification, dates of birth and ages of everyone in the household, and clothing sizes for any children 17-years-old or younger. The ministry will be accepting applications until November 24 and should call 315-957-9742 to set up an appointment.

The Salvation Army will also have resources available for residents this holiday season. Residents have the opportunity to apply for a Thanksgiving basket from the organization until November 23 and a Christmas Food Basket and Christmas Castle until December 1. Parents are also asked to provide three wish gift ideas for their children that do not exceed $40 each as well as clothing sizes for each child.

Those interested in applying should contact Jen at 315-759-5154 for an evening appointment or reach out to the organization at 315-769-5154. Applicants must provide photo identification, identification for each child, proof of residence for every person in the home, and proof of children in the home.

Applicants can only receive holiday assistance from one of the three agencies. More information on the organizations and their holiday assistance resources can be found here.