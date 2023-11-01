MASSNEA, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Massena Police Department is advising parents to check their kids trick-or-treat bags after finding a bag of marijuana edibles after Halloween last night.

In a Facebook post on the department’s Facebook page, authorities posted a picture of the bag of marijuana edibles. Officers said a local trick-or-treater ended up with the bag, which is 600 milligrams.

Officials urge that anyone who gets a a similar bag of “candy,” to bring it to the Massena Police Department with information on where the person trick-or-treated.

The Poison Control website said that children can experience vomiting, dizziness, difficulty walking, a rapid heart rate, drowsiness, confusion, and breathing difficulties if they consume a marijuana edible. In severe cases, hallucinations, an abnormally slow heart rate, and low blood pressure may occur.

Courtesy of the Massena Police Department