Massena School District high school staff tests positive for coronavirus

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Massena Central School District has provided an update on positive coronavirus cases throughout the district.

Massena Central School District announced on Monday that they received confirmation of a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus. The District confirmed that the staff member works at the high school level.

According to the District, following contact tracing, additional staff members and a few students have been directed to quarantine by St. Lawrence County Public Health. Public Health has also given Massena Central High School permission to remain open at this time.

The District also confirmed that no additional cases COVID-19 have been confirmed.

This has been the first case of COVID-19 reported within the Massena Central School District.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.