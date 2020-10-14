Massena School District receives internet hotspot donations to bridge digital learning gap

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the coronavirus has forced schools to rely on digital learning, some students have been left behind due to lack of internet access.

However, a partnership in St. Lawrence County is working to bridge this gap.

The Massena Central School District announced their partnership with the Massena Salvation Army to provide equitable internet access. Through Alcoa grant funding, the Salvation Army purchased internet hotspots to donate to the District.

According to MCSD, 20 hotspots were donated by the Salvation Army, and will help to provide household internet access for a year.

Additionally, administrators will be deciding who will receive these hotspots, prioritizing families in highest need both participating in remote and hybrid learning.

The District stated “making sure that all students have an opportunity to excel is an important part of the Massena Central Schools mission and this is an exciting collaboration with the local Salvation Army to promote educational equity.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.