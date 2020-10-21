Massena School District reports emails stating false COVID-19 cases at elementary and middle school

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — False emails are currently circulating throughout the Massena Central School District.

On behalf of Massena Central School District Superintendent Pat Brady, the Massena Police Department is alerting parents and guardians of fake emails stating confirmed COVID-19 cases. These emails state that students have tested positive for the coronavirus at Madison Elementary School and J. William Leary Junior High School.

According to Superintendent Brady, these emails were discovered following several concerned calls from parents.

Superintendent Brady confirmed on Wednesday that these claims are false.

Massena Superintendent Brady released the following statements through the Massena Police Department:

It is unfortunate that with the level of anxiety we are all living under with the coronavirus, that someone would alarm our community by knowingly spread such disturbingly false information. Our staff are working hard everyday to keep all of our students safe and the doors of our schools open. If we do have positive cases, we will confer with Public Health and make decisions accordingly. These decisions will be communicated by official channels as we have done in the past. We ask that all parents continue to screen their children each morning and keep them home if they are ill. Please continue to stay safe by taking precautions such as mask wearing and social distancing.

