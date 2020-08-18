Massena Seaway Visitor’s center to remain closed to public

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Dwight D. Eisenhower Visitors’ Center, located at the U.S. Eisenhower Lock, will remain closed due to the public.

The Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation announced on August 17 that due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, the center’s doors will be closed with no reopening date in site.

Annually, The Seaway Visitors’ Center at the Eisenhower Lock provides visitors with an experience to view domestics and international commercial vessels and cruise ships. Hundreds of ships from all over the world make thousands of transits through the St. Lawrence Seaway every year, and carry grains, iron ore, coal, steel, stone, steel slabs, and project cargoes such as windmill components.

The Center is located off Route 37 in Massena, N.Y.

