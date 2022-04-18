MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — ‘Tis the season for spring cleaning.
The Town of Massena has confirmed that it will again host spring clean-up days throughout the month of May.
From May 2 through May 31, the town will accept a list of items to be discarded, including some waste products. Refuse can be brought to the St. Lawrence County Transfer Station located on State Highway 420 in Massena.
Lists of accepted and prohibited items are included below:
Accepted items
- Recyclable paper
- Cardboard
- Plastic containers
- Furniture
- General household junk
- Fully-intact televisions
- Electronics
- All metal
- Stoves
- Refrigerators
- Washers
- Dryers
- Air conditioners
- Paint
Prohibited items
- Brush
- Leaves
- Infectious waste, needles, medications
- Tired
- Commercial haulers
- Propane tanks
- Hazardous waste or flammable liquids
- Liquids of any kinds
- Large-scale demolition projects
This service is limited to residents of the Town of Massena only. Individuals must present proof of residency of the Town which can include a utility or tax bill.
Vouches can be obtained by calling the Town Hall at 315-769-3588, ext. 4 or by emailing tpryce@massena.us. These vouchers must be presented to the scale operator at the time of disposal.