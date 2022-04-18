MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — ‘Tis the season for spring cleaning.

The Town of Massena has confirmed that it will again host spring clean-up days throughout the month of May.

From May 2 through May 31, the town will accept a list of items to be discarded, including some waste products. Refuse can be brought to the St. Lawrence County Transfer Station located on State Highway 420 in Massena.

Lists of accepted and prohibited items are included below:

Accepted items Recyclable paper

Cardboard

Plastic containers

Furniture

General household junk

Fully-intact televisions

Electronics

All metal

Stoves

Refrigerators

Washers

Dryers

Air conditioners

Paint Prohibited items Brush

Leaves

Infectious waste, needles, medications

Tired

Commercial haulers

Propane tanks

Hazardous waste or flammable liquids

Liquids of any kinds

Large-scale demolition projects

This service is limited to residents of the Town of Massena only. Individuals must present proof of residency of the Town which can include a utility or tax bill.

Vouches can be obtained by calling the Town Hall at 315-769-3588, ext. 4 or by emailing tpryce@massena.us. These vouchers must be presented to the scale operator at the time of disposal.