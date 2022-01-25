MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The public is again able to access Massena’s tax office.

The Town of Massena confirmed on January 24, that its Tax Office window has officially reopened for the collection of 2022 Town and County taxes.

This was following a nearly three-week closure, as the Office window was temporarily closed on January 5 in an effort to reduce foot traffic within Massena Town Hall. During this time, 2022 Massena Town and County Taxes were accepted by check or money order.

Massena’s Tax Office window is located in Massena Town Hall on 60 Main Street. The office will also continue to accept payments through its Night Dropbox located at the front of the hall.