MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Work will soon begin on Massena’s waterline replacement project.

The Town of Massena has confirmed that it will be replacing the waterline on North Racquette River Road and Haverstock Road west of State Highway 37.

Beginning this month the project will start near Bayley Road and progress to State Highway 37. Work will continue throughout the summer and fall through October 2022.

According to Town Officials, this work will significantly affect vehicle traffic during this time frame, resulting in road closures and traffic delays in various locations.

As a result, the Town of Massena is asking the general public to use alternate routes during the construction period.

Work will start at 7 a.m. and conclude around 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Times and days are subject to change.