Massena to host 2021 Toyota Major League Fishing Series event

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Major League Fishing and FLW Toyota Series will come to Massena in 2021.

Major League Fishing and FLW announced today the series schedule on September 1, 2020, which will feature six divisions.

Massena, N.Y., will host the second event in the Northern Division of the 2021 series. The town will host anglers from August 26 through August 28 along the St. Lawrence River.

“Last year we aggressively expanded the Toyota Series from five divisions to eight based on demand from anglers and sponsors,” stated FLW Executive Vice President and General Manager Kathy Fennel. “Coming off a difficult 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will run six divisions in 2021 to ensure substantial and sustainable opportunities for anglers nationwide.”

The winning co-angler at the championship will earn a $33,500 Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard. If they win a Toyota Series tournament, they will be on their way to the Championship along with the top 25 pros and co-anglers from each division.

Those anglers who finish in the top 25 in each division’s Angler of the Year standings will qualify for the no-entry-fee Toyota Series Championship. The top prize will include a $200,000 cash prize.

Registration for the 2021 Toyota Series will open in early November. Rules and registration dates will be announced soon.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.