MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Pro anglers will once again fish the St. Lawrence River waters this week.

This is as the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E Northern Division comes to the village of Massena from September 22 to September 24.

The three-day long tournament is the third and final event for the series and will feature the region’s best bass-fishing pros.

Local Pro Jesse Spellicy of Gouverneur is participating in the tournament. He shared his excitement about the upcoming event in a press release.

“The St. Lawrence River is fishing pretty consistently across the board,” Spellicy said. “We are getting into the fall – the time of year where fish are starting to feed more and get heavier and they are biting pretty much everywhere on the fishery.”

The Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E consists of six divisions. The tournament in Massena is an event included in the Northern Division. Anglers will fish for a top prize of up to $75,000.

Anglers who finish in the top 25 of their division, will qualify for the Championship round and compete for up to $235,000.

The competition will begin at 7 a.m. each day from the Massena Intake Boat Launch located at 1415 State Highway 121. Weigh-ins will be held at the boat launch and will begin at 3 p.m.