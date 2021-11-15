Massena Town Board rules against allowing cannabis consumption sites

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — As marijuana continues to be a hot topic, local towns are making the decision on whether to allow cannabis consumption sites within their jurisdictions.

Under New York law, local governments have until December 31 to decide whether they will opt-in. The Town Board of Massena announced on November 15 that they will opt-out of allowing cannabis on-site consumption sites in the town.

According to a press release from the town, the local law will take effect immediately after it is filed with the Secretary of State. The town can later opt back in, however, it is unclear if any licenses will remain for that municipality.