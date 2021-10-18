Massena Town Board selling excess equipment

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Massena Town Board is selling various pieces of equipment to the highest bidder on October 26.

The Board has compiled a list of equipment that is no longer being used by the town and is selling the equipment as one lot. All of the equipment is presumed to be operational although it is not guaranteed. All the equipment will be cleaned and have all data removed. Below is the list of items that will be included in the sale.

Equipment NameDescription or ModelSerial Number
13 ea Dome CamerasPelco ICS091-CR6
1 ea Dome CameraEverfocus ED335/MVBW
1 ea Dome CameraAxis M3005-V
2 ea Exterior CamerasPelco
1 ea Digital Video RecorderG4-XLA16HD
1 ea Dell Monitor (Court)E173FPFCN-OD5428-72201-4C8-14KL
1 ea Dell ComputerOptiplex 7558VX9GH1
1 ea HP PrinterLaserJet 2055DCNB1D00949
1 ea 19” TelevisionThompson Consumer
19TVR60		811415557
1 ea Canon CalculatorP1213-DHA213707
1 ea HP Color PrinterLaserJet CP1215
2 ea Computer Screen BasesDell
1 ea TelephoneMeridian (1997)
1 ea TelephoneNorstar (1999)
2 ea Dell Laptop ComputersPP18L(1) 16949229877
(2) 4350349909
1 ea Speco Tech 9-Channel
Triplex Multiplexer		RMX-9CD
1 ea Video RecorderPelco TLR3040004346M
1 ea ScannerKodak I2400 Scanner47682864
1 Brother IntelliFax1270eV60302F8K672915

Those interested in purchasing the items should have their sealed bis delivered to the Massena Town Clerk at 60 Main Street, Room 3 in Massena before 4 p.m. on October 26. At that time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud to determine who will take home the equipment. Sealed bids should include the bidder’s name, address, telephone number, email address, amount bid for the entire lot, and have “Surplus Equipment Bid” written on the outside of the envelope.

The winning bidder will be responsible for removing all surplus equipment listed at their own expense. Anyone wishing to preview the items should call (315) 769-5228 extension 3 to schedule an appointment. The Town of Massena reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any formality in any bid.

