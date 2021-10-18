Massena Town Board selling excess equipment

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Massena Town Board is selling various pieces of equipment to the highest bidder on October 26.

The Board has compiled a list of equipment that is no longer being used by the town and is selling the equipment as one lot. All of the equipment is presumed to be operational although it is not guaranteed. All the equipment will be cleaned and have all data removed. Below is the list of items that will be included in the sale.

Equipment Name Description or Model Serial Number 13 ea Dome Cameras Pelco ICS091-CR6 1 ea Dome Camera Everfocus ED335/MVBW 1 ea Dome Camera Axis M3005-V 2 ea Exterior Cameras Pelco 1 ea Digital Video Recorder G4-XLA16HD 1 ea Dell Monitor (Court) E173FPF CN-OD5428-72201-4C8-14KL 1 ea Dell Computer Optiplex 755 8VX9GH1 1 ea HP Printer LaserJet 2055D CNB1D00949 1 ea 19” Television Thompson Consumer

19TVR60 811415557 1 ea Canon Calculator P1213-DH A213707 1 ea HP Color Printer LaserJet CP1215 2 ea Computer Screen Bases Dell 1 ea Telephone Meridian (1997) 1 ea Telephone Norstar (1999) 2 ea Dell Laptop Computers PP18L (1) 16949229877

(2) 4350349909 1 ea Speco Tech 9-Channel

Triplex Multiplexer RMX-9CD 1 ea Video Recorder Pelco TLR3040 004346M 1 ea Scanner Kodak I2400 Scanner 47682864 1 Brother IntelliFax 1270e V60302F8K672915

Those interested in purchasing the items should have their sealed bis delivered to the Massena Town Clerk at 60 Main Street, Room 3 in Massena before 4 p.m. on October 26. At that time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud to determine who will take home the equipment. Sealed bids should include the bidder’s name, address, telephone number, email address, amount bid for the entire lot, and have “Surplus Equipment Bid” written on the outside of the envelope.

The winning bidder will be responsible for removing all surplus equipment listed at their own expense. Anyone wishing to preview the items should call (315) 769-5228 extension 3 to schedule an appointment. The Town of Massena reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any formality in any bid.