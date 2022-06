MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have confirmed the arrest of a Massena woman.

According to State Police, Troopers from Williamson arrested 24-year-old Adriannah M. Sirles of Massena on Tuesday, June 14.

Sirles was arrested on a warrant for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Following her arrest, Sirles was transported to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment.