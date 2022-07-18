CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Massena woman has been arrested following an alleged drug offense.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 31-year-old Melinda A. Sharlow of Massena was arrested on July 13, 2022.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sharlow was arrested on an Arrest Warrant issued in the Town of Potsdam and was found in possession of multiple controlled substances.

Sharlow was arrested on two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, which is a Class A Misdemeanor. She is set to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.