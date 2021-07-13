Massena woman charged after bringing drugs into St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A visitor at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility was found in possession of a controlled substance.

19-year-old Nicole E. Laclair, from Massena was found in possession of Suboxone while visiting the Correctional Facility on Monday, July 12, 2021.

The St. Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office then charged Laclair with Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, a D Felony; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, A Misdemeanor; and Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, A Misdemeanor.

Laclair was arriagned before Morristown Town Court Judge Phillips and later released.

She is set to appear at Morristown Town Court at a later date.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this case and confirmed that additional charges are pending.