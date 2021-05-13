Massena woman charged with homicide following ‘lengthy’ Malone fatal crash investigation

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman has been charged following an investigation into a fatal car crash that exceeded a year.

New York State Police have confirmed that arrest and charges of Lisa L. Rupert, 44, of Massena, following an investigation of a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 37 in Malone.

The incident occurred on November 8, 2019 an a “lengthy” investigation revealed that Rupert was operating a 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer while traveling east on Route 37 when she crossed over the double-solid lines.

Police confirmed that Rupert then hit a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country operated by Charles V. Yaddow, 49 of Brasher. Yaddow was confirmed deceased at the scene by Franklin County Coroner Brian Langdon.

Additionally, the front seat passenger of the vehicle, Kimberly S. Delles, 42, of Brasher was transported to the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone where she was later pronounced deceased.

A one-year-old child, who was also in the vehicle, was unharmed.

Rupert was first transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and later transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Vermont for a lacerated spleen.

New York State Police reported on May 13, 2021 that Rupert was officially charged with two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide and one county of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Rupert was released on appearance tickets returnable in the Town of Malone Court on May 20, 21 at 4 p.m.