Massena’s Bogosian moves closer to home, signs 1-year deal with Toronto Maple Leafs

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Steven Stamkos (91) is presented the Stanley Cup from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman as they celebrate after defeating the Dallas Stars in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals, in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

(WWTI) — Massena hockey icon, Zach Bogosian will be leaving the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Zach Bogosian, who grew up in Massena, N.Y., recently finished off his first season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and took home the Stanley Cup. The National Hockey League has officially announced that hat Bogosian will be leaving the Lightning after signing a $1 million, one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leaves.

The 30-year-old hockey player split his 2019-2020 season between the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning. NHL reported that during his time with the Lightning, he recorded four assists in the 20 playoff games. Bogosian signed a $1.3 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on February 23, 2020.

Previously, Bogosian represented the United States at the World Championships in 2009. As well as playing for the Atlanta Thrashers i the first round of the 2008 NHL Draft.

According to ESPN, the 2020 season with the Tampa Bay Lightning was the first appearance of Bogosian in a NHL playoff game.

